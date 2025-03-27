Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 369,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,719 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 495,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 165,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 104,884 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 120,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

