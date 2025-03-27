Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,425 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762,226 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,320,000 after purchasing an additional 688,862 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,035,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,822,000 after purchasing an additional 569,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,402,000 after buying an additional 1,778,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

View Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.