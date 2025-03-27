Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,018 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

