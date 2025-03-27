Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $90.46 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $101.87. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

