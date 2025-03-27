Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 15,511 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,511 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KT in the third quarter worth $592,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

KT stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KT shares. UBS Group began coverage on KT in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KT

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.