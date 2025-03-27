Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 30,897 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,897 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $54,189,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $8,155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after purchasing an additional 223,129 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 207,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 119.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 177,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

