Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,308 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 1.6 %

UMC opened at $6.62 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

