Corient Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Klaviyo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,772.60. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,355.42. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,126,246 shares of company stock valued at $69,799,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -187.47 and a beta of 0.86. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.24 million. Research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

