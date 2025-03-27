Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $70.12 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

