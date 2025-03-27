Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRVS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.8 %

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $14,335,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,460,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,350,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 737,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,678,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

