Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRVS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.8 %
Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
