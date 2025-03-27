CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 608.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CTS by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CTS opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.57.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.