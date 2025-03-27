CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVR Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,789,000 after purchasing an additional 317,475 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at $5,335,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 143,941 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 179,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVR Energy

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 206,571 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,674,898.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,780,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,819,969.46. This represents a 0.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,492,540 shares of company stock valued at $27,049,928 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.00.

CVR Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $20.23 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

