DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.