EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Amazon.com by 44.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,172,000 after buying an additional 811,425 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

