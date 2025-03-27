Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 395,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 470,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

