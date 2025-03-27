Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 764 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,673.72. The trade was a 0.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

