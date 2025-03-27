Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $17,399,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,555,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 173,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 167,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 37,723 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:FJAN opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

