Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,388 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AEO opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

