Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Avista by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avista by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Avista by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Avista by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $39.94 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.48 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

