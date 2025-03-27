Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 558 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYT opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

