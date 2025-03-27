Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 601 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

