Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 657 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 58.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Kforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

