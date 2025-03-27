Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 15,698 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

