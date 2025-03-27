Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 351,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 137,232 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $399,433,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44,017.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 405,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 89,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE DG opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $164.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

