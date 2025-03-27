Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,010.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,153. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,227 shares of company stock worth $17,769,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

