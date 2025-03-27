Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 230,817 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,485,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $384.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.39.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

