Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intapp by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,991,837.50. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,414,134.35. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -212.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

