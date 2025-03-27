Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 37.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after buying an additional 808,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

