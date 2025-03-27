Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

