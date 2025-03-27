Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $356,000 Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Chart Industries by 79.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Chart Industries by 39.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 75,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $157.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average is $167.75. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

