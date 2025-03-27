Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $363,000 Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 238,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 59,135 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 61.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $35.57.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

