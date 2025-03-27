Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $378,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,083,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,790 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,009,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,387,000 after buying an additional 247,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,116,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,619,000 after acquiring an additional 160,154 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,177,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,478,000 after acquiring an additional 65,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,348,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

