Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $380,000 Stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.29% of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUCK. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

