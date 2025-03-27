Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 674,168 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $59.92 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.