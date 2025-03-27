Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,841,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 253.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,419,000. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $107.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

