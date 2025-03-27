Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $420,000 Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 27,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

