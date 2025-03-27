Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,443,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $92.58 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $94.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

