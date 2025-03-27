Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get AB High Yield ETF alerts:

AB High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HYFI opened at $36.93 on Thursday. AB High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.