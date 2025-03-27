Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,858,000 after buying an additional 271,645 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,868,000 after acquiring an additional 958,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

