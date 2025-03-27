Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,550 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FJUN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $14,796,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 26.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 152,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 32,294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 789.7% during the fourth quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 71,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FJUN stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $906.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.58.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

