Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.22% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNOV opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.