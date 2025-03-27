Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,941,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,375,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,435. The trade was a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z opened at $71.52 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.17, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

