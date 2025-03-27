Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:APG opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

