Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,423,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.28.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

