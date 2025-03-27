Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of RDVI opened at $24.19 on Thursday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

