Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.