Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,335 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 655,782 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 531,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,946.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.59%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

