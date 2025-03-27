Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,471 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $40.63 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.