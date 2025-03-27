Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,081 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 52.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $11,909,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $4,772,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.9 %

HMC opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

