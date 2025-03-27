Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $1,253,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,006.64. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

